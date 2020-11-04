Injury to Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives RB Leipzig a slight advantage for Wednesday’s Champions League group match in a repeat of last season’s semi-final, says their coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“Of course it’s not a disadvantage that Mbappe and Neymar won’t play – they are fantastic players – but PSG have other very good players that many teams in Europe would like to have in their ranks,” Nagelsmann told a press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely not the worst time to face them, but we also have several injured players.”

Mbappe was been ruled out of the Group H clash with a hamstring injury, while PSG were already missing Brazil forward Neymar, who has a thigh strain, and Mauro Icardi.

The match in Germany is a rematch of last season’s Champions League semi-final when PSG won 3-0 in Lisbon with Neymar and Mbappe in their ranks.

