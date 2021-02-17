Kylian Mbappe believes the best is still to come from Paris Saint-Germain after his stunning hat-trick helped the French club to a memorable 4-1 win over Barcelona in their Champions League last 16, first leg at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased. It was a very important match for us. We wanted to come here and win and we have done it in style,” Mbappe told French broadcaster RMC Sport after PSG came from behind to close in on a place in the quarter-finals.

The win was secured despite PSG being without the injured Neymar and Angel Di Maria, and despite Barcelona taking a first-half lead through a Lionel Messi penalty. Moise Kean scored PSG’s other goal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta