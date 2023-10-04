Veteran British sprinter Mark Cavendish will dump plans to retire so he can launch another attempt to break the record for Tour de France stage wins, his Astana team indicated on Wednesday.

"It's not over yet," said a brief video message posted by Astana on social media over dramatic footage of the 38-year-old in action.

Pressed by AFP, the Kazakh team said that they are likely to confirm later in the day that Cavendish will begin an 18th professional season next year.

Widely considered the best sprinter of all time, Cavendish announced in May that he would bow out at the end of the 2023 campaign.

