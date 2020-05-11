Church authorities are keeping their fingers crossed that the “excellent results” in the fight against the novel coronavirus will soon make it possible for a gradual resumption of religious services.

For the time being, however, and despite the relaxation of certain measures by the government, the ban on the celebration of Mass will remain in place, a Curia spokesman said.

Imposed by the Maltese bishops on March 12, the ongoing ban is the first such measure in over 200 years, following the bubonic plague of 1813.

However, the consistent decline in the number of new infections has raised hopes that there might be light at the end of the tunnel. Those still waiting to bid farewell to their loved ones are the most aggrieved about the situation, as the drastic measures imposed included a ban on funeral services.

Meanwhile, in Italy, among the worst-hit European countries by the pandemic, an agreement has been reached for the resumption of Mass as from May 18, albeit with severe restrictions. These include lowering the capacity to ensure social distancing, the use of sanitisers, wearing masks and not doing the sign of the cross so as not to avoid contact between hands and face.

Asked if religious services would be resuming anytime soon, a Curia spokesman told Times of Malta that Church authorities were in constant contact with the health authorities.

Pandemic is a unique opportunity to regenerate the Church

“The Church will always uphold religious freedom within the context of respect for public health,” the spokesman said.

He added that the excellent results reported so far by the health authorities were encouraging with respect to a gradual return to the normal life in parishes and religious communities soon.

Short of ordering a complete closure, churches in Malta have remained open but only for individual prayers. Religious services were forbidden and funerals replaced by a simple rite. Priests accompany the deceased to the cemetery where funeral prayers are recited and a final blessing is given.

For the duration of these restrictions, Maltese bishops have dispensed the faithful from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass.

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech dwelled on this issue in a “post-pandemic pastoral letter” issued a few days ago in which he looked at the situation from a rather different perspective. “While it pains seeing empty churches, is the void in buildings or in ourselves,” he asked.

Referring to concerns raised by those who felt completely “disoriented” by the present situation, Mgr Grech said one should not allow such circumstance to condition their faith in God.

“Seems like everything centres on the cult. During this pandemic there is an overdose of Mass on social media,” the Gozo bishop remarked.

“We have perfect liturgy but a Constantine liturgy. Man needs a community but we are offering a spectacle,” he added.

Mgr Grech said that as much as it was important to have catechism centres, it was also crucial to have places to feed the poor.

“This pandemic has exposed that we are not seriously organised with respect to charity,” he noted.

He warned that as much as it was necessary to sanitise everywhere to combat the pandemic, it was also crucial to take this approach from a pastoral perspective by disposing of certain burdens which hindered the faithful from following the spirit of God.

Is celebrating low-Mass a compromise?

Mgr Joseph Farrugia

Mgr Joseph Farrugia, Vicar of the parishes of Mallemort, Alleins, Charleval and Vernègues, in the Diocese of Aix, France, recently vented his frustration on Facebook about the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Yet, the 66-year-old was full of praise for how the Maltese bishops have handled the situation so far.

“Church leaders had to strike a balance between scientific leadership, legal enforcement and ‘being Church’ that requires physical proximity not just in charitable works but also in sacramental life. Our bishops could not do other than what they did,” he told Times of Malta.

“On the one hand, we would want to restart the celebration of Sunday Mass, which lies at the heart of what being Catholic means. On the other, there is the nagging fear of being scapegoated for any virus resurgence and accused of turning the churches into breeding cells for the spreading of Covid-19,” he said.

Mgr Farrugia, who was archpriest of St George’s Basilica, in Victoria, between 1998 and 2007, called on the Church to organise itself to win the trust of both the scientists and also the government.

This would translate into the reduction of seating in churches to comply with social distancing regulations, managing the flow of people in and out of churches, providing hand sanitisers and organising multiple Mass times and managing restricted attendance by pre-booking.

Mgr Farrugia also floated the idea of celebrating what used to be called “the Low Mass” – no singing, no peace exchanges, maybe at first no sacramental communion, to avoid physical contact.

This would apply to Sunday Mass, funerals as well as the celebration of other sacraments.

“As Pope Francis said, the sacramental life of catholics cannot be sustained through Facebook pages and videoing of Masses,” Mgr Farrugia said.