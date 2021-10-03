The €5 million rehabilitation project of the notarial archives, which will see the preservation of more than 20,000 notarial volumes, is in its final stages.

Throughout the past few years, the archives, in Valletta, have started to digitalise the massive collection of volumes.

The preservation of the historical volumes will improve accessibility for researchers and the public.

The project is co-financed - to the tune of €4 million, by the European Regional Development Fund.

Visiting the site, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, Arts Minister Jose Herrera and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the project is now in its final stages.

Government officials at the archives. Photo:DOI

Zammit Lewis said the ultimate goal of the project is to bring culture, history and legal heritage closer to the Maltese and Gozitans as well as tourists.

Herrera said the restoration will see the majestic building returning to its former glory.

He also expressed satisfaction that the notarial deeds, dating back to the 15 Century, will now form part of the archives.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the restoration will turn the place into a museum where precious collections will be exhibited.

He said the project will be incentivising and promoting cultural economy through the use of a visitors centre, which will attract professionals from all over the world, tourists and Maltese and Gozitans.

The rehabilitation project sees the transformation of two buildings - the Notarial Archives at 24, St Christopher Street and the adjacent building at 217 in St Paul Street. A museum will host the restored documents.