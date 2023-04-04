The Notarial Council has condemned what it described as a despicable and personal attack by former Labour Party president Emanuel Cuschieri against notary Robert Aquilina during a radio programme on Monday.

During his programme, ‘Linja Diretta’, on Smash TV radio, Cuschieri criticised Aquilina, the president of NGO Repubblika, stating that he used to benefit from direct orders from the Nationalist government before the 2013 general elections.

Cuschieri said he was also informed that Aquilina provided notary services to the Archbishop’s Curia.

He asked whether Aquilina provided such services voluntarily or whether he was paid by the Curia.

He also asked how the Curia had engaged him, out of all notaries in Malta. Why did the Curia choose someone who was always against everything Labour did?

In its statement, the Notarial Council said that the public and any entity had a right to choose any practising notary.

Statement of the Notarial Council on Tuesday.

Aquilina consequently has an indisputable right to be paid for his services, it said.

The Council called on Cushieri to issue a public apology to Aquilina.

During his programme, Cushieri also slammed the Curia-employed Alessandra Dee Crespo, the vice-president of the same NGO.

“Does the Curia not notice that it has employed two people who criticise every single thing the Labour Party does,” Cuschieri said.

He said the engagement of Aquilina and Dee Crespo could also impact the attendance of churchgoers, which has decreased in recent years.

Aquilina denies ever making money from government contracts

In a Facebook statement later, Aquilina said he never made a cent from governmental entities and when he became involved in civil society five years ago his income "took a big hit".

"The more time passed, the less time I had for the profession. From my activism I never earned a cent," he said.

'We will not be afraid of such attacks'

Repubblika also condemned Cuschieri's comments and said it was not intimidated.

"We will not stop talking about the pigs that are ruining our country," the statement read.

"Manuel Cuschieri seems to want Robert Aquilina and Alessandra Dee Crespo out of a job. A great irony from a man who considers himself a paladin of the party of workers."