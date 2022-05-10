Two clients of the late notary Ivan Barbara have presented a complaint to the police commissioner, asking him to investigate the notary's widow, Rosanne Barbara Zarb.

The complaint comes in the wake of an application in court in August last year demanding a magisterial inquiry into the notary’s actions and those of his wife. That application was made by Matthew Sacco, Simon Mallia and Valerie Mallia, who had handed Barbara cheques amounting to a total €30,650 in relation to promise-of-sale agreements they had signed. They wanted a magisterial inquiry to be appointed to investigate whether their funds were misappropriated or fraudulently used.

In January 23 of the notary's clients sued Barbara Zarb, in a bid to recover some €165,000 in deposits and unpaid taxes related to property contracts.

Ivan Barbara died of COVID-19 in April while on a trip to India with his wife to finalise the adoption of a child.

The clients had said at the time the court application was filed that Barbara Zarb had informed them that their request to get back deposits left with her late husband would be delayed due to complications in the issuance of Barbara’s death certificate, caused by the fact that he had died in India.

However, even after the certificate was issued, Barbara Zarb continued to react to their requests for reimbursement by saying that the “process was still underway”. Another notary who previously worked in Barbara’s office eventually informed them that Barbara Zarb had renounced her inheritance.

The former clients also claimed that they had evidence that Barbara’s office continued to operate after his death and that Rosanne Barbara Zarb had “performed acts as though she was an heir and therefore had tacitly accepted her husband’s inheritance”. They asked the court to order Barbara Zarb to repay the money owed to them with interest.

In their complaint on Tuesday, Simon and Lucianne Mallia, referred to the sworn reply by Barbara Zarb to their court application for an inquiry, alleging that she had 'lied' and should therefore be investigated and arraigned.

Lawyer David Bonello signed the complaint.