Treating coronavirus patients at the new COVID-19 intensive care unit has presented doctors with unprecedented challenges, forcing them to spend more time observing patients through cameras and using microphones to speak to them and minimise contact.

Speaking to Times of Malta just before clocking in for night duty, intensive care specialist Joseph Paul Vella said treating coronavirus patients at the new ICU, where there are currently five patients, is not different to caring for those with complications not related to the virus.

But the coronavirus has also presented doctors with new hurdles which they are still learning to cope with daily, he said.

“We still examine patients, treat them, tweak a ventilator here and an infusion there, intervene acutely where necessary and keep up communication with the patient, relatives and staff.

“At the same time, what was a simple question of walking up to a bed and examining a patient takes so much more time now because of all the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) we have to wear before doing so,” Vella said.

While normal ICUs are synonymous with the constant presence of healthcare workers hovering in the background, COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to take a different approach.

“We spend more time observing patients through cameras and using microphones to speak to them from across the ICU,” Vella said.

At the COVID-19 ICU, he said, “nothing has changed but everything is different”.

Despite the new struggles, Vella said since the first patient was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital’s COVID-19 ICU last week, his experience has been “extremely positive”.

“The unit works well, and all our preparations are bearing fruit. The reason for this is not only the setting up or the planning. It is due to the amazing people I work with every day, the heart and soul of intensive care,” Vella said.

“I thank all doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals who have made this happen so quickly. The hours are long and the work is hard, but our camaraderie and the good of the patient keeps us going,” Vella added.

But while the doctor says his experience has been unique so far, it is not without its challenges. The medical staff are constantly undergoing drills and practice procedures and strategies as they continue to learn how to better protect themselves while giving patients the best possible care.

“New equipment is constantly being bought and deployed. We are setting up training for various health professionals to provide them with the tools to deal with the current situation,” he said.

“We’ve completely restructured the way our department works, at great personal sacrifice for all of us.”

Acknowledging the new personal protective equipment is key to keep healthcare workers safe, Vella says wearing the gear for hours on end is tiring, especially given how cumbersome it is.

Emotional toll

“Then, there is the emotive nature of our work. It is not easy trying to cope with the suffering of our patients and their loved ones, especially in this uncharted territory. We do our utmost to explain, support and comfort, and this takes an emotional toll on us too. We try to cope the best we can, by staying healthy, supporting each other and acknowledging our state of mind,” he said.

And explaining social distancing to his five-year-old son is no easy feat either, Vella reckoned.

“My son doesn’t really understand why I don’t pick him up and hug him like I used to... it breaks my heart,” he said.