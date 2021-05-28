A source close to Paris Saint-Germain told AFP on Friday “nothing” should be read into the reports that their coach Mauricio Pochettino has been contacted by his former club Tottenham.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was common for a club to discuss with a former coach but that there was “nothing at all” between Pochettino and the Premier League club he left in November 2019.

Media reports say it is understood Spurs have spoken to the Argentine, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January, regarding the prospect of a second spell in charge.

