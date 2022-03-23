North Macedonia forward Aleksandar Trajkovski is hoping to enjoy something close to home advantage when his team face Italy in Palermo on Thursday in the World Cup play-offs.

Trajkovski played for Palermo for four years until 2019. He also scored in a surprise 1-1 draw against Italy in Turin during 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The draw cost Italy two vital points in their failed quest to reach the World Cup in Russia, marking the first time the nation had missed the tournament in six decades.

Trajkovski remembers that match vividly, when he quietened the home crowd with a close-range effort in the second half.

