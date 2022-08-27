For French clubs without the means to attract Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, sometimes the key to success can be thinking outside the box when it comes to recruitment.

While Paris Saint-Germain were running away with the Ligue 1 title last season, in France’s south-west Toulouse won the Ligue 2 crown to return to the top flight after a two-year absence.

Now Toulouse are hoping their approach to signing players helps them establish themselves in the top flight again.

They have enjoyed a solid start under coach Philippe Montanier, with draws against Nice and Lorient either side of a win at Troyes.

Their revival has come following the takeover of the club in 2020 by American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, who also recently agreed to buy Milan.

