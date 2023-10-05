For Notte Bianca on Saturday, October 7, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the splendid selection of coins and banknotes at the bank’s currency museum. A counterfeit expert will also give valuable information.

The exhibition titled “Coinage in Malta: 2,500 years of history” will be displayed at Polverista, the former gunpowder building. The bank’s gardens will open exclusively for the night, offering a variety of attractions.

In collaboration with the Customs Department, Żekkin, the famous Labrador sponsored by the bank, will demonstrate how money-related crime is detected. Żekkin and smart sniffer-dogs, will be active in simulation exercises at the Upper Garden.

Żekkin

A beautiful bonsai exhibition will be presented, in collaboration with the Bonsai Culture Group. Contemporary live music will be played by the international band Pomelia. In front of Binja Laparelli, visitors will be given a free subscription to the bank library’s vast and prestigious collection of books, journals and publications. A number of prestigious bank publications will be offered for sale at reduced prices.

The bank will also be exhibiting a coffee table book by Prof. Victor Grech, a leading paediatric cardiologist at the bank’s main premises. Images from the publication will be exhibited at the Castille building. The project, being handled by the bank’s fund, has gained the prestigious endorsement of Prof. Richard England.