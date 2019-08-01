Notte Bianca returns to Valletta on October 5 from 7pm onwards, bringing forth a new vision with a passion for arts at heart.

This year, Festivals Malta has rebranded the popular festival with a fresh new identity, introducing its new tagline ‘Where arts bring the city to life’.

Speaking at the launch, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici referred to the yearly anticipation Notte Bianca brings.

“With over 50 different acts, Notte Bianca is the largest and the only festival of its kind in Malta, featuring the participation of over 200 local and international artists. A spectacular night that is only made possible by a dedicated team of over 100 people who work tirelessly to make this festival the success that it is”, he said.

He also highlighted that this will be the first time that the Courts of Justice will be open to the public.

Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit stressed the importance of promoting events of this calibre in the capital city.

Festivals Malta chairman Norman Hamilton said the new agency was responsible for eight festivals taking place around Malta and Gozo. Valletta Cultural Agency chairman, Jason Micallef, spoke about the importance of Notte Bianca for Valletta, which is transformed into a stage for performances and art forms of all kind, allowing hundreds of artists to showcase their work in innovative and creative ways.

For this year’s edition of Notte Bianca, the Valletta Cultural Agency is collaborating with Festivals Malta to produce ‘Orkestra fil-Miftuħ’, a musical journey at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, with the participation of the Malta Youth Orchestra, tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens, mezzo soprano Clare Ghigo and singer Jasmine Abela.

Through such collaborations with public cultural organisations, the VCA continues to ensure that arts and culture are made accessible to the public, while continuously driving new life into our capital city.

Festivals Malta has launched the 2019 Notte Bianca programme of events, with a variety of performances that appeal to the diverse Notte Bianca crowd.

Highlights include ‘il-lejla, llejla!’ – a live music programme on the main stage at Pjazza San Ġorġ with artists like Owen Luellen, Sterjotipi, Skald, Vinyl Paradise, JJoy and international DJ Christina Novelli; acoustic classical music performances at MUŻA; a piano concerto from the Vatican’s very own Maestro Libertucci at St John’s Co-Cathedral; dance projects with social themes in the Upper Barrakka Gardens; ‘it-Tfalja li Stunat’ – a brief musical comedy within the Law Courts of Malta and so much more.

All of this year’s productions have been exclusively produced and developed for Notte Bianca together with its new artistic director, Antoine Farrugia, who explained how Notte Bianca was a unique experience that united the community, artists and the audience.

Visitors heading to Notte Bianca this year will be able to plan their visit ahead due to a new visitor strategy. The programme has been categorised into seven routes, designed to facilitate the Notte Bianca experience. These are categorsied as: Red (consisting of entertainment for adults), installations, dance, theatre, kids, classic and music.

Festivals Malta has also launched an interactive map on its website, which maps out the projects according to the different routes and also indicates where each project is located.

Visit www.festivals.mt for more information.