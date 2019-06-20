The third edition of Notte Italiana, showcasing some of Italy’s most memorable songs, will be hosted at Pjazza Teatru Rjal on August 9.

The songs will be interpreted by Corazon Mizzi, Nadia Vella, Laura Bruno, Roger Tirazona, Alex Schembri and Neville Refalo and accompanied live by the Malta Concert Orchestra.

Notte Italiana will be under the musical direction of Joe Brown, who was also responsible of the musical arrangements for this concert. Mro Brown has conducted the orchestra for the Malta Eurovision Song Contest and other national festivals, composed the music for various local TV series and collaborated with international artistes.

He has also conducted in the UK and Australia and been involved in over 300 concerts and 600 television programmes.

The concert on August starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are available from www.kultura.mt

This year, the Malta Concert Orchestra has taken part in the Festival L-Għanja tal-Poplu Żgħażagħ in February, MCO Pop in April, Suċċessi Maltin in May and two performances by the MCO Big Band in June and July.

Further appointments for this season include L-Għanja tal-Poplu, Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija in August as well as A Night at the Musicals and Christmas concerts in December.