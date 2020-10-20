Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s evening of Italian music, Notte Italiana, will be broadcast via the theatre’s social media platforms on Friday at 8.30pm.

Recorded without an audience on August 28 and 31, the concert features some of Malta’s leading singers (Laura Bruno, Claudia Faniello, Ritienne Azzopardi, Fabrizio Faniello, Neville Refalo and Lawrence Gray) together with the Malta Concert Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Joe Brown.

This is a free, online event and may be viewed via Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s Facebook or YouTube channels.