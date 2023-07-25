Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal.

Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million (17.5 million euros, $19.3 million).

“What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome”, the player wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’, following his transfer to the two-time European Cup winners.

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but never became a first-team regular.

He joined the club’s academy aged 12 and made his senior debut in 2021.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.