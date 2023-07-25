Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal.

Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million (17.5 million euros, $19.3 million).

“What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome”, the player wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’, following his transfer to the two-time European Cup winners.

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but never became a first-team regular.

He joined the club’s academy aged 12 and made his senior debut in 2021.

