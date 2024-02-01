Nottingham Forest remained active in the transfer market with a deadline-day loan signing of teenage forward Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Lisbon despite the threat of a Premier League charge.

The 18-year-old has joined on loan until the end of the season in a deal which Forest said Thursday could become permanent.

Ribeiro came through Sporting’s youth set-up and made his senior debut for the Portuguese giants as a late substitute in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in March 2022.

Earlier this month, Forest and Everton were charged with breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which are designed to ensure the sound financial management of England’s top-flight clubs.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com