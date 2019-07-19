In 1903, Juventus was abandoning the team’s pink kit and wanted help getting new shirts. They turned to one of their players – Briton Tom Savage – to see whether he had anyone back in the UK who could help get them.

The shirts were sent by Notts County, and Juventus to this day is playing in black and white stripes.

The ties between the club have stood the test of time and Notts County played the first-ever match at Juventus’s new Allianz Arena in 2011.

And now, 116 years later, Notts County is going to ask the Italian team to repay the favour – and help them with new kit.

The British team is having financial problems: its players have not been paid since last May. Although it has ordered new shirts from Puma, it has not yet been able to pay for the consignment, and has been playing in last season’s shirts.

Notts County has roped in MP Lilian Greenwood to write to Juventus, asking for their help.

The gesture has struck a chord with disappointed fans, many of whom are in favour of the appeal - but with some calling it a bandaid which will not solve the underlying problems.