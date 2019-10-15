NOUV, a multidisciplinary firm of certified public accountants, practising auditors, company service providers and certified information systems auditors is announcing its new core management team.

Mark Aquilina, who founded NOUV in 2008 is the company’s managing partner and heads the corporate arm - a full range of corporate services, including company incorporation and re-domiciliation (Malta and other jurisdictions), and general administration.

NOUV offers business and management consultancy services that intertwine with technology services, helping clients transform and grow their organisations. These arms are headed by Tonio Farrugia, Anthony Sammut, and Andrew Naudi, respectively while James Ellul heads the audit section.

Today, NOUV is an operation of around 30 professionals who service local and international clients from various sectors such as family businesses, foreign investors, restaurant, catering and hospitality, education, iGaming and tech, manufacturing, non-profit organisations, professional services, retail and consumer products, transport and logistics, wholesale and distribution.

“Our vision from day one was to offer a ‘one-stop solution’ to our clients, and I can proudly say that after 10 years, we are very close to achieving that goal. It’s important to set a strategy and work hard towards realising it, and NOUV was no exception. Over the years, we built the brand, backbone structure, and a reputation as a firm that is really interested in helping businesses succeed,” said Aquilina.

“Through networking with people of common interest, we managed to attract the right partners, and today, I can say that the collective knowledge of the five partners, combined with those of key personnel, strengthens the professional opinion we provide to our clients. Over the coming years, NOUV plans to continue focusing on steady growth and seeking a quality of service that has a positive impact on organisations and on business owners’ lives. We will keep focusing on adding more services and team players who can help us achieve that,” he added.