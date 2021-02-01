Professional services company NOUV has acquired a majority shareholding in Tuning Fork Advisory, a business advisory firm specialising in business process optimisation, competence building, people management, cyber resilience, data management, sustainability and risk.

“Acquiring Tuning Fork means NOUV is now in line with international best practice where, as a professional services company, we are now geared to also offer a complete range of specialised advisory services including business process re-engineering, busi­ness diagnostics, operational reviews, ISO certifications and environmental management,” Mark Aquilina, founding partner of NOUV, said.

As he welcomed Tuning Fork’s 10 professionals, he added: “This is an important milestone for NOUV’s growth strategy, the significance of which is reinforced by the fact that this is happening at a time that many would consider as uncertain. It shows our resilience and predisposition to grow and achieve new heights.

James Sammut, co-owner and director of Tuning Fork Advisory, reiterated how both companies share the same vision to shape excellence at their clients’ organisations based on trust, professionalism and competence.

“We look at this development with optimism but down-to-earth rea­lism. This is an opportunity for to further develop our expertise and know-how, as well as extend our client base,” Sammut said.

Tuning Fork Advisory bring years of experience from having supported a large number of major Maltese corporates, SMEs, government entities and authorities to apply best-in-class business management systems, operational and people techniques conforming to the regulations, industry norms and standards. Tuning Fork Advisory framed and moulded its services simply by understanding the pains and needs of the clients and yielding value through effective solutions.

“NOUV is a fully-fledged business advisory company in its own right and has carved a merited place in the local financial servi­ces sector as a trusted and repu­table firm, led by a team of passionate professionals. We are now proud to form part of NOUV and the coming months are going to be a very positive learning curve as we share experience and map our future growth as one team. Together – stronger – better,” Sammut concluded.