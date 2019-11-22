Currently, around 2.8 million professionals work in cybersecurity globally, but an additional four million trained workers will be needed to close the skills gap and properly defend organisations, according to the 2019 ISC2 Cyber Security Workforce Study.

“Local businesses are not immune to cyber attacks and remain vulnerable to such disruptions unless they beef up their cyber security tools, policies and procedures,” said Andrew Naudi, technology partner at Nouv.

Cyber security and responsible gaming will in fact be driving Nouv’s participation at the forthcoming Sigma event between November 27 and 29 at the MFCC.

From its stand, Nouv will be promoting Playcare, a AI driven product for responsible gaming developed by Tomobox, last year’s winner of the Sigma startup pitch as well as F-Secure’s cyber security products developed specifically for the igaming industry.

Nouv will be sharing its stand with KnowBreaches Ltd, a company newly formed with AtoZ Electronics as a joint venture to offer cybersecurity solutions to the local business community. Sigma will therefore be an ideal opportunity for companies to learn more about F-Secure’s award-winning suite of cybersecurity solutions, developed over the past 30 years and mostly geared for the business sector with special focus on rapid detection and prevention of cyber-attacks.

“Nouv was born out of a wish for us to do things differently. Today we are a multidisciplinary firm that helps organisations identify, design, and execute their strategy focusing on creating the change that matters. We encourage companies to understand their vulnerability to cyber attack disruptions and to consider cyber security tools, policies and procedures that help them protect their operations,” added Naudi.

