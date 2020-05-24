With a sense of social responsibility during the unprecedented crisis of COVID-19, Novartis Pharma Services Inc. Malta, a pharmaceutical company, has announced that it donated €50,000 to The Malta Trust Foundation, in support of The Food Aid Project.

The Food Aid Project was established by The Malta Trust Foundation after it received an overwhelming number of requests from disadvantaged families who are among the worst hit in Malta by the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The Malta Trust Foundation has also been asked to support some non-profit organisations with food supplies as their resources are overstretched in their efforts to cope with the increasing number of people coming forward. Through this donation, the foundation receives monetary donations or donations in kind, and distributes foodstuffs to families with no or low income who have been the worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporting our community has always been a strategic imperative for Novartis Malta,” Frederik Halberg, general manager Cyprus and Malta, says.

“This donation will most certainly support our vision of social responsibility, especially towards those who are most vulnerable during this unfortunate time.”

“Indeed, when an individual, a couple or a family find themselves in a crisis – particularly one arising from situations where people’s income has been slashed due to the pandemic – we feel that it is our duty to provide aid on a national scale,” Halberg continues.

Halberg also expresses gratitude to The Malta Trust Foundation for their efforts and mission, which is aimed at providing effective relief to so many families in our community.

The funds Novartis Pharma Services Inc. Malta utilised were derived from the resources of the COVID-19 Response Fund set up by the global parent company, Novartis.

The Malta Trust Foundation thanked Novartis Pharma Services Inc. Malta for joining an overwhelming number of businesses and individuals who were coming forward to continue sustaining The Food Aid Project, which is helping more than 5,000 individuals.