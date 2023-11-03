It is a grand moment for Delicata’s Grand Vin de Hauteville range of Malta-grown white and red premium wines. Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker, Malta’s fourth-generation family winery, has released the company’s internationally praised wine brand with a new luxurious livery.

The grand way

Don’t expect to see an outrageously different label, though.

Already well-established as a collection of Maltese wines of distinction, the design changes are discreet. The packaging has been customised with a mind for articulating the wines’ pedigree in a more contemporary light.

The iconic logo feels tactile thanks to an enamel-like quality, and it glints at discerning aficionados longing to discover our island’s greatest heritage wines. Positioned below it, but now enriched with metallic foil printed on special paper, the bespoke Hauteville calligraphy has become an effective acknowledgment of the brand’s class and credentials.

Overall, the redesign job gives the impression of subtlety and minimalist intervention. This echoes the Delicata winery’s winemaking philosophy.

Each bottle is sealed with a first-class stopper which eliminates cork taint, prevents early oxidation or potential reduction in the bottle and protects the wine’s longevity. Each cork is covered by a decorative polylaminate capsule that mimics the look and feel of tin. Combined they form a hygienic closure that is respectful of our environment and planet.

A great heritage

The brand name Grand Vin de Hauteville takes after Count Roger de Hauteville who in 1090 gave part of his family pennant to the Maltese people to use as their national flag in return for their courage and hospitality.

The maiden 1995 vintage of the Grand Vin de Hauteville consisted of only an oak-aged Chardonnay and a Cabernet Sauvignon. The pair of premium varietal wines was first released in 1996 with great fanfare and, as history would have it, with huge success for the Delicata winery.

Gorgeous flavours

The noble grape varietals Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon are still the ‘queen and king’ wines in the selection. They are bold and fruit forward wines that are deep in colour with woody flavours derived from the use of new oak barriques, adding cachet, depth and value.

However, consumer preferences have changed since the brand’s launch in the 1990s and the Delicata winery has judiciously scaled back and skilfully integrated the oakiness in line with today’s fondness.

In recent years, a complex Viognier, a sweet fortified Moscato and a barrel-matured blend of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon have been added to the D.O.K. Malta Grand Vin de Hauteville range. They are, like the Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, also suitable for vegans.

Together, all five Grand Vin de Hauteville wines have earned the reputation of Malta’s critically acclaimed wine brand, having won 30 international accolades to date, including gold, silver and bronze medals at wine competitions held in Bordeaux, Burgundy and London.