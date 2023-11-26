The November edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex (no. 1,052) gives prominence to a restoration project undertaken by Munxar local council, with the help of EU funds, on the island’s oldest coastal defence tower – that of Xlendi.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma’s homily on the occasion of Jum Għawdex is also given importance due to its topical message.

An article on the government’s strategy for Gozo is presented in an article by the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA).

The edition also includes contributions from readers and more old photos showing social life on the island in the past.

