The November edition (no. 1,022) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has recently been published.

It features cultural reviews about concerts and simultaneous candlelight events recently held around the island of Gozo, ranging from town squares to remote coastlines, as well as a kite festival, and news about local tenors performing abroad.

There are infrastructural updates on the upgrading of Marsalforn’s Menqa area and about new schools under construction.

There are reports about Gozo-related parliamentary questions and answers, and a profile on Joseph Ellis, the new Gozitan Member of Parliament elected to replace the late-lamented MP Frederick Azzopardi.

There are historical features about commemorations and the restoration of a pair of 200-year-old cannons.

Finally, there is the regular pot-pourri of news and features such as book reviews, spiritual reflections, philately, reminiscences, appreciations, anniversaries, ecology, poetry, art, old photography, athletics, and about the cult of St Joseph, among others.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Gozo Bishop Nikol Cauchi’s demise, the front cover features a photo of his bronze bust on his tombstone at the Gozo Cathedral in Victoria.

www.facebook.com/ilhajjafghawdex