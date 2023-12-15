A new record for the highest temperature ever recorded in November was set last month when a temperature of 29.1°C was recorded on the first day of the month.

Cooler temperatures were recorded towards the end of the month, with the lowest temperature registered on the 26th day at 11.7°C.

The unseasonal temperatures that characterised the first half of the month contributed to a mean air temperature of 19.9°C, surpassing the climate norm by 5.4°C, the Meteorological Office said on Friday.

The first half of November was also marked by a shortage of rain, with the islands receiving just 0.6mm of precipitation. The latter part of the month partly compensated for this shortage with 53mm of rainfall, half of which was measured in just one day.

Overall, the month was significantly drier than the climate norm.

Having clocked 36 hours of sunshine more than expected at this time of year and registered a lower monthly mean cloud cover of 3.2 oktas, November was much sunnier than the norm.

November 25 saw the Meteorological Office issue an orange weather warning for strong winds, at times reaching gale force.