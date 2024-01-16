Tourist arrivals last November reached an estimated 217,487, an increase of 24.7 per cent when compared to the corresponding month of 2022, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Total nights spent amounted to 1,381,016 (up 14.7 per cent), and total expenditure surpassed €178.2 million (up 23.6 per cent).

The largest share of guest nights (86.9 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments.

The largest share of tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (41.7 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (34.5 per cent). The United Kingdom, Italy and Germany accounted for 40.4 per cent of total tourist arrivals.

Inbound tourists in the first eleven months of 2023 amounted to 2,816,641, while total nights almost reached 19.2 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure for the period January-November 2023 was estimated at €2.6 billion, while expenditure per capita stood at €907.