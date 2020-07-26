Kurt Farrugia is the former head of communications of the disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. However, judging by his testimony in court last week during the public inquiry into the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, he was heading the communications department at Disneyland.

He spoke straight out of an angel’s handbook. You’d think, listening to him, that he lived in Cinderella’s Castille, cut off from the rest of the world with no clue what was happening on the outside.

Why, he was only doing his duty as a civil servant. Any misdoings on his part, he blamed on his gullibility.

“I’m but a simple naïve boy. Inculpable and ingenious. Why I’m but a babe in the wood,” he was saying between the lines of his evidence.

Questioned why the press was not invited to cover the prime minister’s infamous secret 2014 trip to Azerbaijan where hush-hush meetings were conducted with highly nefarious officials, Farrugia replied: “Oh, we thought it was deemed unnecessary”.

Strange that, considering that in any democratic country around the world, the press must accompany the prime minister on state visits, all the more when they visit shady, corrupt countries. “In hindsight, it was a mistake,” Farrugia told the court as a little halo dropped on his head.

He simply did and believed what he was told, he said. When Konrad Mizzi’s illicit offshore dealings were exposed by Daphne Caruana Galizia, Mizzi assured Farrugia that it was “a bluff, hogwash”. No matter that all the media in the world was screaming liar to his face, Farrugia The Innocent only saw honesty in his words.

When investigative journalists uncovered Yorgen Fenech as the owner of the secret company 17 Black and that the prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri was involved in siphoning €5,000-a-day kickbacks, Farrugia went up to Schembri. Schembri shrugged.

Farrugia trotted off to Muscat, who shrugged too and sent him back to Schembri. Pig-in-the-middle Farrugia, ignored the cries of “It’s right behind you” and believed their shrugs. Was he looking at their navels instead of straight into their eyes?

“In hindsight,” he told the court, “the answers [they gave me] were not satisfactory.”

Ah, the wisdom of hindsight, again!

He said he sensed that Muscat’s relationship with Mizzi and Schembri degenerated after the Panama Papers revelations and that from then on Muscat began “taking a more reserved stance” towards his chief of staff. Really now? Is that so? Because as far as I can remember, soon after the Panama Papers’ revelations, Muscat pushed Mizzi to win the PL deputy leader race, and then held an early national election to keep them both by his side. Moreover, up till last November, Muscat and Schembri were tripping over each other and Facebook to express their love and bestmateship.

We’ve been fed so many lies that now we don’t believe the boy who cries wolf any more - Kristina Chetcuti

Clearly, it took Farrugia quite a few years to experience a Damascene moment and realise that he had not been living in Disneyland but in Corruptland. We are now meant to look at his big wide eyes and believe that all along he was but a cute little loyal servant.

Perhaps in that rucksack of his, which he’s always carrying around these days, he could do well to carry a copy of Shakespeare’s King Lear. And when he’s avoiding journalists’ questions by sitting on a bench in the sun, instead of swinging his legs, he could read all about Oswald.

Oswald was the servant of Goneril, Lear’s eldest daughter. After professing deep love for her father, Goneril betrays him and plots his murder. Oswald lies on her behalf, he covers up her deceit, and he thrives off Goneril’s evil machinations. He accepts her orders without question and ignores warnings that he’s a willing accomplice because he just wants to keep his position. He’s therefore, effectively, a henchman.

Like Farrugia. He was the Chief Henchman of Malta’s corrupt government. He defended the corrupt.

He unleashed trolls on social media, instigated hate speech, controlled the news desk and journalists at Super One and TVM, and those he didn’t control, he never bothered answering.

He ordered the character assassination and dehumanisation of people who were uncovering the truth and opposing the government. He bullied, he brainwashed people, he warped the truth.

He organised armies of minions monitoring what dissenters were writing online, he sent his assistants to take pictures of street protesters.

He made a living out of transferring his boss’s lies on to others. It was government-sponsored public lynching. Anyone under a Farrugia-plotted attack needed strong resolve not to succumb to depression. Many were broken, or silenced.

There is therefore no doubt that he is as immoral as the rest of the Muscat Mafia.

He was not even a silent accomplice. He was an active one.

And now? Now he plays the angel – when we’re reaping the harvest of his demonic communication strategies.

Look at Malta now. Look at how the rest of the world is carrying headlines about us again. On Tuesday, hours before he was meant to appear in court, the main witness of the Caruana Galizia assassination, Melvin Theuma, was found in a pool of blood with serious injuries to his throat, his abdomen and his wrist.

“Self-harming!” cried the police promptly, despite the fact that the injuries seem to be rather drastic to be self-inflicted.

We’ve been fed so many lies that now we don’t believe the boy who cries wolf any more. Who knows, maybe in a couple of months’ time Farrugia will have another hindsight moment and he’ll tell us that it was the mafia all along, after all.

