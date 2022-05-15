The new Jeep Compass marks a major step in the importance of the historic Jeep brand around the world and especially in Europe. Developed for Europe, courtesy of the enhanced quality of the finishes and its advanced onboard technology, new Compass also introduces major new features that take it to an even higher level in terms of design, safety, technology, and functionality.

The new model has a strong aesthetic character, enhanced by a refined and distinctive style – which remains true to the brand’s styling cues, enhanced driving dynamics and more sophisticated safety and connectivity. All this crowned by the renowned Jeep 4x4 capability, a feature honed over 80 years of leadership in off-road driving, in the name of the brand’s claim: ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’.

The exterior of the new Jeep Compass sports a refreshed look featuring an even more sophisticated, modern design, perfectly adapted to its urban character. The changes are mainly to the front, now featuring a broader, more athletic appearance, achieved using stylistic elements that highlight the vehicle’s breadth and on-road presence.

The goal of the Jeep design team was to completely redesign the interior and give it a more modern, sophisticated style, consistent with the exterior design in terms of elegance, linearity and high-tech language.

At the same time, improvements to practicality were also made to offer a more functional use of space and broader customisation options.

The update was all-encompassing, involving the dashboard, central tunnel and door panels. The result is a more refined and spacious cabin, featuring premium materials and technical details.

The four-cylinder 1.3-litre turbo engine with plug-in hybrid technology, producing 240hp and 270 Nm of torque, is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and eAWD to power the 4xe versions and completes the new Compass engine range. Today 4xe identifies all Jeep 4x4 vehicles featuring enhanced hybrid capability and performance, guaranteeing the best possible balance between efficiency, driving fun and attention to the environment.

On the 4xe versions, the 1.3-litre turbo engine is paired with an electric motor located on the rear axle, powered by an 11.4kWh battery that can be recharged while driving or via an external power outlet: either at home on your domestic mains, using the efficient and exclusive easyWallbox or the more advanced Connected Wallbox, or from a public charge point. On its own, the efficient 1.3-litre turbo engine delivers 180hp, plus the 60hp produced by the electric motor, creating a total of 240hp.

In terms of torque, the electric motor produces 250 Nm, with the combustion engine generating 270 Nm. By combining the internal combustion engine and the electric motors, the new Compass 4xe guarantees remarkable performance and driving pleasure with acceleration from zero to 62mph in around 7.5 seconds. Rapid response and smooth delivery ensure maximum driving pleasure.

4xe models are also ideal cars for driving in the city, courtesy of plug-in hybrid technology, offering zero-emissions travel in full-electric mode, with a range of approximately 30 miles (WLTP cycle), depending on the version.

The new Jeep Compass has reached our shores ‘just in time’ for customers to be able to avail from the current government grant, of up to €12,000 on orders placed prior to May 31, 2022.

For viewing, test-drive booking or ordering the New Jeep Compass visit the Motors Inc. showrooms, situated in Mdina Road Qormi or enquire via www.motorsinc.com.mt.