COVID-19 has affected our lives in numerous and various ways, no matter what lifestyle or background we come from. This has had a significant impact on not just our physical health but also on our mental health and overall well-being.

We are in a new age in which our main objective is to adapt to this new reality by protecting ourselves even more than we did before and at the same time prevent the spread of the virus to others.

This disease, unprecedented as it is, has brought changes to the lives of our athletes who have had to shift from an immensely active lifestyle, with daily training sessions, to one of uncertainty and relative isolation, carrying out a fraction of the physical activity in comparison. The cancellation of competitions, closure of facilities and sudden halt to daily interactions with teammates and fellow athletes certainly take their toll.

Furthermore, the lack of physical training may lead to boredom, disappointment, overthinking and varying degrees of anxiety. The best one can do, is remain as physically fit as possible in an effort to mitigate the potential negative effect on mental health.

Focusing on the facts and not on the gossip will help us handle the situation in a rational and sensible manner - Clifton Grima

We still do not know how long this period will last, and therefore, it is crucial that we do our very best to use this time wisely. My advice to our athletes is the following:

Stay physically active.

Athletes do not have to give up their training completely during this time. Hopefully sooner rather than later, we can return to our pitches, swimming pools, courts and tracks, among others, to resume training and, eventually, competitions.

Keeping our bodies active will help keep up the level of fitness and enable athletes to revert back to their previous levels once training resumes.

Even stretching and light workouts will help. Sport Malta fitness trainers are even giving free live training sessions on their social media platforms, an initiative which I absolutely commend, thus making it easier for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to stay in shape and as a result lessen the negative impact on mental health.

Eat healthy and drink responsibly. When at home, we tend to eat more. Hence, the biggest temptation not just to athletes but to the public is to eat more comfort food and consume more alcohol to beat the boredom.

This doesn’t have to be the case. Let’s all try to maintain a healthy lifestyle and continue to eat the right foods as keeping the same healthy balance will support wider efforts to stay physically and mentally healthy during this difficult time.

The same principle is applied to alcohol consumption, or ‘stress-drinking’, which is an unhelpful coping strategy.

The World Health Organisation even issued a warning against drinking alcohol during this time as “alcohol use and especially heavy use undermines your body’s ability to cope with infectious disease, including COVID-19.” Alcohol will not alleviate any stress, but it may increase it.

Follow the right news sources. Focusing on the facts and not on the gossip will help us handle the situation in a rational and sensible manner. The government and health authorities are keeping the public informed through regular press conferences ensuring that we are up to speed with the latest news and details.

Hearsay will lead to nothing but anxiety and insecurity. Please follow the official channels and maintain a sense of calm.

Maintain regular contact with teammates. We are lucky enough that we are living in a digital work and through the technology on our devices we are able to keep regular contact with our friends and extended family members.

Having regular video calls and group chats help lessen any sense of boredom or solitude, and an opportunity to share ideas on how best to adapt to the new reality.

Re-evaluate personal projects and ambitions. Staying at home does not need to be boring. This time can be used wisely to reflect, think, plan and complete any matters which have been pending.

This can include jobs around the house, or personal matters which need to be seen to. Try meditation and focused breathing to ease the stress.

The above won’t stop the spreading of COVID-19, but they will certainly help our athletes – and the general public – to stay active and take care of their mental and physical well-being. Most important of all, remember that this is temporary. Although we do not know when this will end as the future remains uncertain, we know that this will not last forever. Learning to adapt to this new reality while taking all the necessary precautionary measures may soften the blow of the pandemic.

A special and personal thank you goes to the prime minister, deputy prime minister, Superintendent for Public Health, the health authorities, and health workers for their tireless and professional handling of this crisis. You are today’s heroes and we are grateful for your hard work and dedication.

I’d also like to personally thank all those who do not fit in the above category but still are doing their bit to keep the country going during the pandemic. You deserve all the praise you can get, and more.

As Prime Minister Robert Abela said: this time will define us, and I am confident that if we all do our part, we will come out of this strong and united.

Please ensure you are protecting yourselves and those around you.

Clifton Grima is parliamentary secretary for youths and sport.