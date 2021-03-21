The closure of gyms and fitness centres and the ban on organised sports acti­vities has surely not gone down well with sport enthusiasts and those pursuing a fitness regime. However, this does not mean that one has to stop exercising or find ‘an excuse’ to slow down. On the contrary, personal fitness coach Carlin Polidano believes it is now more important than ever before to engage in physical exercise.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19. We are wearing masks, social distancing, following the new guidelines and protocols. Unfortunately, however, I feel that many people are missing out on one of the best ways to defend themselves: when contracting a disease, the first line of defence is our immune system,” Polidano says.

“It has been scientifically proven time and time again that one of the hundreds of benefits that physical exercise provides is an increase in white blood cells. This strengthens our immune system. Having a strong immune system should be a priority to everybody in this pandemic, whether you are a fitness freak or a beginner,” he adds.

It is also scientifically proven that physical activity helps boost mental health. Polidano explains how as we start pushing ourselves physically, oxygen-rich blood is pumped into the brain, which helps us think more clearly and focus.

“After we finish any physical activity, the brain releases chemicals such as serotonin and endorphins, which make us feel calmer, focused and happier,” he notes.

He also refers to another important chemical, dopamine, which helps us feel accomplished, motivated and hopeful.

Polidano notes that humans have been evolutionarily designed to experience the above feelings when pushing themselves physically, and laments that scientific advancements are bringing about regression rather than progress in this area.

“On a normal day, our ancestors would have walked long distances, hunted or gathered food and built shelters. These activities were all necessary for survival. Over the last century, we have made immense progress in science and technology, which are sadly increasingly, leading to a more sedentary lifestyle,” he says.

“Lack of physical activity causes stress, tension, brain fog, inflammation and bad moods. When we move and exercise, the brain rewards us with ‘happy’ chemicals.”

Investing in your fitness is one of the best investments you can make in life

Another advantage of physical acti­vity he mentions is that one is more likely to feel self-confident about their appearance, which should positively affect their mental health.

Exercise should be included regularly in our weekly schedule. As regards the frequency, Polidano suggests that “one should not have more than two successive days of rest”.

“When we rest for more than two days, it becomes mentally harder to get back to physical training. It’s like we slowly become more accustomed to staying sedentary and in our comfort zone. Even if you do a 15-minute easy workout such as walking, jogging or stretching, it is still much better than doing nothing,” he says.

He reassures that one doesn’t have to push oneself to their limits at every workout, and that the type and duration of exercise depends on the abilities and goals of the individual.

“Ultimately, the more active we are, the better our quality of life. One must take care to not overdo it and overtrain, which is common among athletes and fitness freaks who do not have guidance,” he remarks.

As an example, Polidano says that those seeking to increase muscle and strength should do a minimum of three workouts per week of strength training, making sure to work all major muscles groups. Also, those who want to retain muscle during this partial lockdown should keep in mind three important factors.

“The first one is to get enough sleep, ideally seven to nine hours every night. When we sleep until fully rested, our body stays in an ‘anabolic’ state which prevents muscle breakdown. The second one is to eat sufficient protein in your everyday diet. And, finally, do bodyweight exercises if no equipment is available,” he recommends.

“For muscle retention one does not have to go all out. Three or four sets on each muscle group, two or three times a week, along with sleep and proper nutrition should be enough.”

Polidano is aware that one might find it hard and unmotivating to train on one’s own during this partial lockdown and highlights a number of common pitfalls.

“The most common problem is that many people don’t know how to perform exercises with the proper technique. This can lead to injury. Another common issue is that most people don’t know how to plan and progress a fitness programme that will keep giving them results in the long run,” he points out.

“Many give up because they keep pushing themselves but hit a plateau, not realising that there are so many factors and training techniques to consider when designing a fitness programme.”

There is a lot of help nowadays for those who would like to take their fitness level seriously, with an ever- increasing number of qualified fitness trainers. Most have also adapted to the pandemic scenario and are currently delivering online fitness sessions.

Polidano, who runs Fit Stop Personal Training Centre in Luqa together with a team of dedicated qualified trainers, last year launched a mobile app, especially aimed at assisting clients remotely.

“Our application changed the way our clients train. We are able to offer health and fitness guidance that can be utilised by anyone from anywhere,” he enthuses.

Through the app, the team first gets to know the clients’ goals, abilities and any equipment they might or might not have available. Then they create a customised programme according to their needs. The programmes include tutorial video exercises, goals and progress checking, achievement badges for hitting personal bests, messaging system to ease communication, calorie and meal tracking, and it can even sync with some popular fitness devices.

“It’s like having a personal trainer in your pocket. All these features and much more have made it more motivating for our clients to keep progressing to the next level.”

Yet, irrespective of whether one chooses to go for personal training or online sessions, Polidano encourages everyone to never give up on themselves and their goals and urges them to stay active.

“Investing in your fitness is one of the best investments you can make in life. The gyms might have given us an easy alternative to stay active but you can always go for a walk, a jog or do bodyweight exercises.”