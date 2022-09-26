An exhibition of photographs taken at the turn of the 20th century depicts a Malta unrecognisable from the landscape today.

The selection of some of the tens of thousands of Richard Ellis photographs on show at the Spazzu Kreattiv document the period between 1865 and the 1930s.

RELATED STORIES ‘We need a photography museum to remind us of what Malta once was’

Since then, World War II and a development boom has altered the face of the Maltese archipelago forever.

Our photographers Jonathan Borg and Matthew Mirabelli revisited the scenes shot by Ellis to show how Malta has changed in 150 years.

1. A building boom in Marsalforn

When this photograph was taken of Marsalforn in 1888, it was a beautiful, quiet fishing village with a church dominating the landscape. At the time, the Gozo economy depended almost entirely on its agricultural community.

Marsalforn in Gozo in 1888. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Azzopardi.

Fast-forward 134 years and the scene is completely unrecognisable. The impact of tourism and development on the area is clear in a view now overtaken by blocks of apartments, with spire of the church barely visible.

Marsalforn today. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

2. Ta' Liesse's missing landmarks

The waterfront area of Ta' Liesse was a bustling waterfront in 1910 with this photograph showing a busy fish market.

The area known as Ta' Liesse in Valletta. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Azzopardi

Today many of the landmarks have gone.

Ta' Liesse. Photo: Jonathan Borg

3. Spinola Palace

This shot from Spinola Bay, dating back to 1915, is dominated by the majestic Spinola Palace, with some arches in view.

Spinola Bay in 1915. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Paul Azzopardi/MIPA

Today the palace is no longer in view, hidden behind apartment blocks and a high wall.

Spinola Bay today. Photo: Jonathan Borg

4. Valletta City Gate

The entrance to Valletta has changed considerably over the years. It was known as Kingsgate during the time of British rule in 1890.

The Valletta entrance in 1890. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Azzopardi.

Since then the gate was replaced and the replacement demolished, making way for the gateway that has stood since 2011, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano.

People walk into Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

5. Sliema's striking peninsular

In 1888, Fort Tigne built by the Knights of St John, was the highest building on the Sliema peninsular.

The Sliema peninsular as it was in 1888. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Azzopardi.

Since then, Tigne Point and Fort Cambridge have made a striking change to the view across the water from Valletta.

The Sliema peninsular today. Photo: Jonathan Borg