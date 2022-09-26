An exhibition of photographs taken at the turn of the 20th century depicts a Malta unrecognisable from the landscape today.
The selection of some of the tens of thousands of Richard Ellis photographs on show at the Spazzu Kreattiv document the period between 1865 and the 1930s.
Since then, World War II and a development boom has altered the face of the Maltese archipelago forever.
Our photographers Jonathan Borg and Matthew Mirabelli revisited the scenes shot by Ellis to show how Malta has changed in 150 years.
1. A building boom in Marsalforn
When this photograph was taken of Marsalforn in 1888, it was a beautiful, quiet fishing village with a church dominating the landscape. At the time, the Gozo economy depended almost entirely on its agricultural community.
Fast-forward 134 years and the scene is completely unrecognisable. The impact of tourism and development on the area is clear in a view now overtaken by blocks of apartments, with spire of the church barely visible.
2. Ta' Liesse's missing landmarks
The waterfront area of Ta' Liesse was a bustling waterfront in 1910 with this photograph showing a busy fish market.
Today many of the landmarks have gone.
3. Spinola Palace
This shot from Spinola Bay, dating back to 1915, is dominated by the majestic Spinola Palace, with some arches in view.
Today the palace is no longer in view, hidden behind apartment blocks and a high wall.
4. Valletta City Gate
The entrance to Valletta has changed considerably over the years. It was known as Kingsgate during the time of British rule in 1890.
Since then the gate was replaced and the replacement demolished, making way for the gateway that has stood since 2011, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano.
5. Sliema's striking peninsular
In 1888, Fort Tigne built by the Knights of St John, was the highest building on the Sliema peninsular.
Since then, Tigne Point and Fort Cambridge have made a striking change to the view across the water from Valletta.
