Borussia Dortmund’s home clash with injury-ravaged Bayern Munich on Saturday is their best chance to beat their bitter rivals in years.

Bayern have not lost to Dortmund in the league in five years but travel north missing several stars, particularly in defence.

The German champions confirmed on Thursday that Matthijs de Ligt will miss several games with a knee ligament injury.

Fellow centre-back Dayot Upamecano is sidelined by a hamstring tear, meaning Kim Min-jae could be the only recognised central defender in Saturday’s squad.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...