Sandro Chetcuti, president of the Malta Developers’ Association, and architect/lawyer Robert Musumeci have not managed to make all builders, whether members or non-members of the MDA, aware that there are such things as laws governing construction as well as neighbours next to building sites who deserve maxi­mum respect all day long.

The building industry has (long ago) reached a stage where it must be re-dimensioned downwards and not upwards (that is, the Planning Authority must issue far fewer building permits).

The accidents we are having always result when corners are cut by people who do not have respect for others.

Irrespective of the number of people coming to stay here from abroad, given the 17-by-nine-mile reality of Malta we need to realise that there is far too much building activity and this is causing grave deteriorations of our health, peace and social comfort, cleanliness, traffic and general social well-being.

Appeals like this may well be ignored by people in authority, or even disagreed with, but facts remain facts. Do not ask Chetcuti or his MDA guys, simply ask the populace.

One final observation: could the Ministry of Finance please publish the total amount of income, and other taxes the companies and/or people in the construction industry have paid to the Exchequer?