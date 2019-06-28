Last Saturday’s General Council answered only one of the many questions that the electorate are asking the Nationalist Party. Adrian Delia will be leading the Nationalist Party until the next general election. With this question out of the way, the Nationalist Party must now provide replies to the other pressing questions. Starting with the all-important question: what does the PN stand for today?

On the economic front, the PN must define its vision that will need to restore balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. It must be an economic vision that promotes good business, encourages innovation and promotes and safeguards the interests of small and medium size business operators who are increasingly finding themselves on the outer margins of our economy.

It must be an economic vision that differentiates between good business and rotten business, a vision that leaves no-one behind. Ironically, when Malta’s economy is growing at a fast rate, we are seeing the emergence of extreme forms of poverty.

Food banks and overnight shelters cannot cope with increased demand. This is partly because our economy has become dependent on cheap and slave labour. Cheaper wages but higher prices. The Maltese are finding themselves priced out of the property market. The PN must provide an alternative economic, environmental and social model that is credible and that provides solutions to the problems created by Labour.

We also need to clear up other misconceptions that were floated over the past months. For instance, there are those who believe that the PN is not doing enough to fight corruption. This despite the PN taking the government to task on the Vitals contract and the disposal of land in St George’s Bay. We need to address this misconception by showing a united front against corruption.

We need to put across one clear and united message: the PN was, is and will remain against corruption. Related to this is the question of how our country’s institutions can be strengthened to avoid once and for all the institutional meltdown we witnessed over the past six years. Is it time to have full time parliamentarians? How can we safeguard the independence of the judiciary in the years to come? How can we rebuild trust in the police force and other State institutions which are now at a record low?

The PN is right to criticise the government’s reckless drive to push economic growth through population growth. But this argument should not in any shape, form or matter be interpreted as placing a lesser value on the life of any human being. I serve on the Ħamrun council, which is being transformed with the influx of foreigners from all corners of the world. I do know that immigration, be it regular or irregular, presents both opportunities and challenges.

What it should never present is an opportunity to fuel hatred or xenophobia. The PN needs to clear any misconceptions that some might have on this issue.

The Nationalist Party believes that life should be protected from inception till the natural end. The PN must make it clear that this applies to every human life without distinction. It applies to the life of unborn children just as it applies to people stranded on high seas.

Looking internally at its own structures, the PN needs to open itself up more. I for one, am elated that Louis Galea is leading this process of change. Galea has the vision, has the gravitas and above all has the drive for this crucial task.

The PN must work and be seen to be working, that is to say we need to be able to communicate better with the people out there. We live in a world where one wrong word can destroy months of good work. We live in a world where the value of news is measured by hits, likes and comments.

Clearly Labour is miles ahead of the PN on this. They have the resources and the know-how. We need to catch up fast. During the past weeks and months, even if for the wrong reasons, the attention of social media was focused on PN. How can we keep this focus on our party now that the issue of leadership is out of the way? What did we learn on the use of social media during these past months and weeks?

The way forward for the PN now that the issue of leadership was sorted is to focus on giving a new identity to the PN. An identity that is not built on one man but on one party.

An identity that is not built on winning an election but on giving a future to this country.

This is what the country expects of the PN. This is what the country desperately needs. Let us stand up together for this country.

Louise Tedesco is a member of the PN Executive Council.