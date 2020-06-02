A beautiful manmade spiral on the road to Xwejni salt pans along Wied Għasri in Gozo has been cleared, to the disappointment of some readers.

Photographer Daniel Cilia said in a Facebook post that the spiral, constructed with plinths made of small stones, was started by a European yoga practitioner in summer 2017 but built on by passers-by.

“It was intriguing and beautiful and surely it was not disturbing anyone. Many people kept on adding more stone plinths and it was becoming more and more striking.”

The Google street view of the spiral.

A Google capture in May 2018 shows the spiral from its centre and its location.

Cilia’s sister Nikki Vella noted on Tuesday morning that the spiral had disappeared.

George Cassar said he saw it being 'cleaned' away on Monday at around mid-day.

"I was driving past and there was a red little bobcat cleaning it. If I wasn't in a rush and with people I'd have gone and asked the operator. There looked like another couple of guys to the side watching, possibly part of this whole thing," he said.

Where the spiral used to be. Photo: Nikki Vella

The spiral featured on the backpage of Times of Malta in October 2017.