The emergency situation over the shortage of dumping sites for construction waste has now reached critical proportions, the Malta Developers Association said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement some 400 excavation and demolition contractors were facing a "total standstill" as they could not find any legal dumping solution at any price.

Less than two weeks ago, the government said it would intervene to provide space where construction waste could be dumped and was looking at the possibility of dumping such waste in designated areas at sea, such as Hurd's Bank.

Earlier, Environment Minister José Herrera warned quarry owners who rented their quarries from the government that if they refused construction waste, the government would take over their sites for that purpose.

His warning followed complaints from the construction industry that the price of dumping waste had recently doubled from €8 to €15 per tonne, in breach of an agreement reached last February between the government and the Malta Developers Association. Moreover, only two quarries were accepting waste, the MDA had said.

The Malta Developers Association is lamenting that now it is no longer a situation of escalating dumping costs pushing up property prices. Members are not finding any dumping sites that will accept their construction waste at any cost.

The association appealed to the government to take immediate and definitive action as the industry could not be left in limbo indefinitely.

MDA insisted that this problem was not being caused only through private construction projects, but also through substantial public projects including national infrastructure and Housing Authority projects that were currently ongoing.