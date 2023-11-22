The annual rate of inflation was 3.7 per cent last month, down from 4.1 per cent in September, the National Statistics Office said.

The highest inflation rates were registered in Other goods and services (6.9 per cent) and food (6.8 per cent). The lowest inflation rates were in clothing and footwear (-1.4 per cent).

The NSO said that in October the biggest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the food Index (+1.47 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of takeaways. The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Other goods and services Index (+0.50 percentage points) and the housing index (+0.46 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of detergents and rents, respectively.