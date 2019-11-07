Two-time Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan (Birdman, About Time) and Alex Jennings (The Lady in the Van, The Queen) are the protagonists of Hansard, a brand-new play by Simon Wood, broadcast live from the National Theatre in London.

It is a summer morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden and secrets are being dug up all over the place.

As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

This witty and devastating portrait of the governing class is directed by Simon Godwin (NT Live: Antony & Cleopatra, Twelfth Night) and forms part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.

Hansard will be shown live today at 8pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema. For tickets, go to www.kreattivita.org.