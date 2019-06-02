Birkirkara continued with their transfer activity when they announced the signing of defender Isaac Ntow on a three-year deal.

The Ghana left back arrives at the Stripes after an encouraging first season in Maltese football when on the books of Hibernians last season.

In fact, Ntow registered 17 appearances with the Paolites, helping them to challenge for the league title only to concede defeat after losing a title decider against Valletta.

Ntow becomes Birkirkara’s fourth signing in the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Enrico Pepe, Miguel Alba and Roderick Briffa.

“Birkirkara FC are delighted to announce another major signing as defender Isaac Ntow has joined our club on a three-year contract,” the Premier League side said in a statement.

“Ntow has been rated as one of the best defenders during the last season with Hibernians FC. He was a key-player for the Paolites and one of the foreigners that transformed the team in of the main-challengers for the BOV Premier League.

“He becomes the fourth signing and the second foreign addition in our defence line following the signing of the former Floriana FC and Hamrun Spartans FC player, Enrico Pepe.

“We would like to welcome Isaac while wishing him all the best of luck in his adventure with our club.”