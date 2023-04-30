The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 Saturday in game one of their NBA Western Conference semi-final series.

Denver’s two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as six Nuggets players scored in double-digits to give the top seeds a convincing victory against the potentially explosive Suns.

Jokic had gone so far as to say the Suns could be considered favorites in the series, and Phoenix looked dangerous as they connected on 66.7 percent of their shots from the field in a nip-and-tuck first quarter that featured 14 lead changes.

