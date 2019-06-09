The court’s decision to strike down the permit for the db development in Pembroke is grounded in the greed that unmakes our country. Matthew Pace’s eligibility to be a planning regulator comes from the fact that he was a banker for Keith Schembri. You would not think that sitting on the Planning Authority board is much of a reward, unless you then proceed to set up a real estate business using the knowledge, access and influence you enjoy as a public servant to make money for yourself.

Conflicts of this nature are as old as time. Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband could have been about Pace. Plato could have had Pace in mind when he suggested decision makers should be stripped of all property.

The fact is this has become the standard that is expected in Malta. Pace’s conflict of interest has been in the press since July 2018, yet no one flinched until a group of activists, motivated by genuinely selfless public spirit and financed by donors, argued in front of Judge Mark Chetcuti and were found to have been right.

Not every other judge would have reach­ed the same conclusion because not every other judge is as free of conflicts of interest as would be necessary to find fault in somebody else’s conflicts.

Consider how Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi heads the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation that is responsible for major construction projects. And then his Parliamentary colleague Labour MP Manwel Mallia heads the Occupational Health and Safety Authority that is supposed to regulate work practices on Zrinzo Azzopardi’s work sites. Mode­rately interesting? Wait until someone dies on those sites.

Minister Ian Borg went one further. He’s not too fussed about the regulation of the Planning Authority as he feels justified starting road works without planning permits merely because they’re “urgent”. We can talk of the environmental and urban harm when we’re done and the dust has settled.

Henley and Partners process applications for payment for Maltese citizens. They certify the rigour of due diligence tests to filter out criminals but anyone who fails their own tests costs them a lot of money. If they close an eye, the risk is not for them but for the rest of us. They faced no consequence when Pavel Melnikov was arrested in Finland for a money laundering scam.

Nexia BT are at the heart of the grand Electrogas scam. They drafted the feasibi­lity study for the new power station and proceeded to sit on the selection committee of the power station. That wasn’t bad enough: they assessed Electrogas’s business plan even as they sat as auditors for one of Electrogas’s shareholders. Add the fact that they billed the government six-figure sums for consultancies, including to the Office of the Prime Minister, there where Keith Schembri sits and Konrad Mizzi sat for a long while, Nexia BT set them up with Panama companies.

The entire infrastructure of our governance ought to be declared just as null and just as void

James Piscopo is technically the ‘landlord’ of government properties. One such property was given to the owners of Fortina at a reduced price to help support the tourism industry. When tourists weren’t making Fortina enough money they wanted to switch to gaming employees who pay more per square metre for working by day than tourists pay to spend the night. Piscopo had to decide whether to revise upwards the price the Fortina owners pay for the public land they profit from. That’s while he is in personal and private business with the owners of Fortina.

The Lands Authority is a fairly new entity set up then junior Minister Deborah Schembri who lost her seat in Parliament in 2017. Her offspring was quick to return the favour and engaged Deborah Schembri as the Lands Authority’s lawyer.

Decisions of the Lands Department take us back to the db project. An even greater scandal than Matthew Pace’s future profits on selling property developed with his fiat, is the fact that property is developed on public land transferred to the db Group for nowhere near a reasonable market price.

The conflict? The people who decide are the politicians whose political parties depend on funding from the db Group (and most other major construction developers on the island) merely to exist.

The problem sits astride the political divide (if one can still be said to exist). In December 2017, Joseph Muscat thanked Fortina’s CEO Edward Zammit Tabona on TV for “helping collect” €36,000 for the Labour Party.

Also on TV, Edward Zammit Tabona’s uncle, Robert Arrigo, announced collecting €141,000 for the PN from an undisclosed source.

Did that have anything to do with the decisions about the Fortina development and the Opposition’s mild view of them?

The Opposition has been mild on a number of other matters. Their opposition to cannabis legislation was muted and forgettable. When deciding on the line to take, the PN’s parliamentary group was not told by its leader, Adrian Delia, that his closest advisor, Edward Cherubino, was seeking to obtain the first cannabis licence. He managed.

Deborah Schembri is not the only nimble hopper between contradictory roles. Charlon Gouder was José Herrera’s closest advisor when the latter was Fisheries Minister. He then proceeded to sign up the top tuna ranchers as his clients, lobbying his old minis­terial buddy on their behalf. One rancher that was not his client was caught bribing the fisheries regulator and Gouder rolled in to assure us of the purity of the remainder of the industry that funds his lifestyle.

Pace was one of Keith Schembri’s bank­ers. Another one was Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad. Another banker yet was Bank of Valletta that loaned his business €2.6 million, bringing Schembri’s Kasco Group to an exposure of €7 million even if his businesses made less than an average of €60,000 in yearly profits.

The fact that Schembri is the Prime Minister’s chief of staff may have had nothing to do with that. Or with the fact that his businesses secured 5,000 square metres of public land on the election’s eve in 2017. Or that his business partner got a heads-up on the plastic bottle recycling business. Or that the government paid handsome subsidies to Crane Currency to open up a facili­ty in Malta that his personal business provides maintenance services to.

Also possibly unrelated to his position is the fact that Schembri’s office buddy, Neville Gafà, continues to hop on visits to Libya when he’s alleged to be intimidating witnesses that can testify to the fact Mr Gafà is at the centre of a medical visas scam.

If you’re not reading this but you’re getting your news from Net or One or their sister newspapers, the fact that you don’t know any of this may have nothing to do with the conflict of interest of ‘journalists’ who get their salaries paid by the political parties that recruit these people.

Mark Chetcuti’s judgment about the db project permit being null and void is sound. But the logical extension of that judgment is that the entire infrastructure of our governance ought to be declared just as null and just as void.