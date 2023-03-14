The number of abandoned dogs found on Malta’s streets has risen rapidly in the last six months, with insiders fearing the situation is reaching crisis point.

A source within the Animal Welfare Department said the number of abandoned dogs is “spiralling out of control” and it is becoming the norm to encounter four to six abandoned dogs per day.

The trend is up... it seems like it’s a huge increase - Animal Welfare Commissioner Alizon Bezzina

Many were breeds typically associated with dog-fighting or hunting, such as pitbulls and American Staffordshire Terriers.

“Recently, the numbers went up tragically... the government needs to act – and fast,” the source said, calling for better controls on dog breeding.

Last month, pet sanctuary Noah’s Ark said it would no longer accept pitbulls, on grounds it no longer had the resources to look after the increasing numbers being abandoned.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina confirmed that the problem is a growing one.

“The trend is up... it seems like it’s a huge increase,” she said, adding that measures to combat the problem have been urgently needed for about four years.

some owners had acquired dogs during the pandemic and were now unable to take care of them after returning to work. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Only one in 10 dogs microchipped

Factors such as the rising cost of living, overbreeding and the lack of enforcement of microchipping are contributing to the increase.

While the law states that all dogs in Malta should be microchipped and registered, volunteers report that dogs are frequently found abandoned without being chipped.

I would love to see LESA agents be given the power to check if a dog is microchipped

Only one of every 10 dogs found abandoned by the Animal Welfare Department is likely to be microchipped, the source said.

Last year, the government introduced a pilot scheme to introduce Animal Welfare Stewards in select councils.

While stewards are able to check if dogs are microchipped while on patrol, they are not empowered to give fines if an owner is caught in contravention of the law.

Instead, they can only provided education and advice.

A recommendation to employ stewards nationwide has since been approved, according to Bezzina, though in her view the move does not go far enough.

“I would love to see LESA agents be given the power to check if a dog is microchipped and issue fines if not,” she said.

In the past, she recommended incentivising the requirement, allowing dog owners to microchip their pet for free within a limited time.

When Times of Malta called Animal Welfare, the government’s animal ambulance service, said unchipped dogs are only collected if in poor health. If a dog is in good health but not microchipped, they are not collected.

Breeding laws far too lax

Characterising existing breeding laws as “so lax they may as well not exist,” Bezzina explained that a breeder does not require a license unless producing more than four breeds per year.

With each litter containing up to 12 puppies and authorities relying on a breeders’ honesty, the situation remains difficult to control.

Gozo SPCA centre manager Mark Thorogood said it is very unusual for a chipped dog to be abandoned.

Thorogood estimates that only half of the stray dogs found in Gozo are chipped, with only a third of those registered locally. He would like to see the maximum age for chipping brought down to two months from four and estimates that a third of the dogs brought to his centre are under four months old.

“Sanctuaries have to do it before rehoming, so why not breeders,” he said.

Thorogood also highlighted the rising cost of living and noted this has been reflected in rising pet food costs over the last two years.

In addition, some owners had acquired dogs during the pandemic and were now unable to take care of them after returning to work.