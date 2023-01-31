A total of 280,726 fines were handed out by Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) officials last year, a drop of 18.1 per cent from 2021.

Last year’s figure is similar to that in 2020, when a total of 261,280 fines were handed out, but pales in comparison to the 342,725 contraventions issued in 2021.

A total of 16,879 fines were contested last year - around six per cent of the total - out of which 5,211 petitions were accepted (30.8% of contested fines) and 10,548 petitions were not.

141 were accepted partially and another 979 decisions are still pending.

The figures were provided by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in a reply to a parliamentary question filed by PN MP Ivan Bartolo.

LESA is responsible for enforcing laws and regulations delegated to regional committees and local councils, such as traffic contraventions, littering and other such issues.

According to the figures tabled in parliament, the tribunal heard 4,119 cases, where 2,578 were found not guilty and another 1,541 were guilty.

26,498 fines contested in 2021

In 2021, out of the 342,725 fines, over 26,000 were contested via petitions - a 7.5 per cent contestation rate.

Out of those, over 9,000 were accepted (34.6% of contested fines) and over 17,000 were not.

296 were accepted partially and two are still pending decisions.

Back in 2021, Times of Malta had reported that hundreds of contraventions issued to politicians, business people and former top LESA officials in the last five years were cancelled.

In 2020, a total of 17,477 contraventions were contested (a 6.68% contestation rate), out of which 6,040 petitions were accepted (34.6%) and 11,249 were not.

That year, the tribunal heard 6,669 contraventions- out of 4,827 were not guilty and 1,842 were confirmed guilty.