Another two people succumbed to COVID-19 late on Wednesday, the Health Ministry has announced.

The first was an 82-year-old man who was admitted to hospital on September 25 and tested positive the following day.

The second was a 66-year-old man who tested positive on October 1 and was admitted to hospital on October 8 and treated in intensive care.

The latest deaths mean 59 have died of COVID-19 in Malta to date, with four deaths on Wednesday alone.

The development comes as Mater Dei Hospital's intensive care consultants warned the public and political leaders they must do all they can to stop the virus overwhelming the unit.