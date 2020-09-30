No more than ten people will be allowed to gather in public spaces, as part of a new measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Previously, groups of 15 were allowed to gather together, but the number has been reduced on the advice of Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

The new rule will kick in on Thursday and does not apply to people living in the same house, the Health Ministry said.

It pointed out that as a result of the measure, groups of more than 10 people will be prohibited from spaces including queues and on bus stops - unless social distance is kept.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malta has now been in the twenties for five days.

The country has, however, recently seen a surge of deaths with 34 being recorded so far, more than half of them in the past three weeks and most among the elderly.

Malta on Friday also announced it is set to roll out rapid testing in the coming days.