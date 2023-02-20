The number of people who went on holiday abroad during the last quarter of 2022 reached pre-pandemic levels, according to national data.

Figures published by the National Statistics Office on Monday show that there were 109,979 outbound trips made for holiday purposes between October and December of 2022. This compares to 63,104 in the same three months of 2021 and 4,836 in 2020.

In 2019, a total of 110,512 trips were made for holiday purposes.

In all, during the last quarter of 2022, there were an estimated 180,215 trips. Of these, 45,856 trips were made to visit friends and relatives.

Most outbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (49.1 per cent), followed by those within the 45 and 64 age bracket (28.7 per cent).

Italy remained the most popular destination, with a share of 33 per cent of total tourist trips.

The average length of stay stood at 6.7 nights, while the total expenditure by outbound tourists between October and December surpassed €158.7 million - equivalent to an average of €881 per person.