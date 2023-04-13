The MFA General Assembly approved a motion on Thursday filed by the Executive Board that will see the number of Premier League teams reduced to 12 teams, starting from season 2024-25.

The motion was passed by two-thirds of the majority of members present at the meeting as dictated by Article 77 of the MFA Statute.

During the past few weeks, the Maltese Premier League had been in constant talks to revamp the format of the Maltese championship and the presidents of the clubs forming part of the Maltese top flight have voted in favour of reducing the number of clubs in the top flight from 14 to 12 teams.

