The number of final deeds of sale of residential property dropped by 12.8 per cent last month when compared to the number of registered deeds in February 2022.

According to national data, the value of these 931 deeds totalled €239 million, six per cent lower than the corresponding value recorded in February last year.

In the month under review, 861 - or 92.5 per cent - of these final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers amounted to €186.7 million, equivalent to 78.1 per cent of the total value.

Meanwhile, the same data shows that the highest number of final deeds of sale was recorded in the northern harbour district.

The lowest number of deeds was registered in the western district.