The number of residents going abroad between April and June rose by 35.4% over the same period in 2022, reaching 189,443 people who spent 1,252,385 nights away.

April-June 2023

The National Office of Statistics said that during the quarter under review, a total of 114,848 outbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, 46,973 for visiting friends and relatives.

Most outbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (47.3%), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (29.6%).

Outbound tourists towards EU and non-EU countries increased by 37.7% and 27.9% respectively, when compared to the same quarter of 2022. Italy remained the most popular destination, with a share of 39.9% of total tourist trips.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists increased by 31.2%, amounting to more than 1.2 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (50.5%) was spent in non-rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay of total outbound tourists stood at 6.6 nights.

Total estimated expenditure by outbound tourists between April and June increased by 45.6% over the same quarter in 2022, and stood at €165.6 million, equivalent to an average €874 per capita.

January-June 2023

Total outbound tourist trips for the first half of 2023 numbered 347,623, an increase of 52.4% over the same period in 2022.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists went up by 45.1%, surpassing 2.3 million nights.

Total estimated outlay by resident tourists stood at €297.3 million, 62.7% higher than that recorded for the same period of 2022.

